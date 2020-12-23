Chinese autonomous vehicle company WeRide raises $200 million from bus maker Yutong

WeRide, a Chinese startup developing autonomous vehicles, said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million from Yutong Group, the parent of bus maker Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, and the two companies would develop self-driving buses together, reported Reuters.

The move comes as autonomous driving companies are expanding their product lineups.

Guangzhou-based WeRide, which is also backed by the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, said it had developed a self-driving minibus with Yutong, which does not have a steering wheel.