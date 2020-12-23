Countermeasures against US planned as Chinese chip and drone leaders sanctioned

China pledged to take countermeasures after the US imposed sanctions on domestic chipmaking leader SMIC and global drone giant DJI, among others, as security and trade tensions between the two countries continue their downward spiral, reported Caixin.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the US had “generalized national security and abused export controls to suppress other countries’ enterprises, institutions and individuals,” severely damaging international economic order, free trade rules and the security of global supply chains.

Beijing’s response came after the US on Friday added around 60 Chinese firms to the entity list for “actions deemed contrary to the national security or foreign policy interest of the United States,” according to a US Department of Commerce statement.