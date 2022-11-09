Chinese billionaire numbers dramatically down

The fortunes of China’s wealthiest have plunged by the most in over two decades as a property market crisis and Beijing’s strict COVID curbs hammer growth, according to the Hurun Rich List, an annual rich list published on Tuesday, reports Nikkei Asia . Leading the drop was businesswoman Yang Huiyan of developer Country Garden Holdings, who lost $15.7 billion from her net worth this year, while technology group Tencent’s Pony Ma saw his personal fortune cut by $14.6 billion.

Forrest Li, chairman of Singapore-based e-commerce group Sea, posted the third-biggest loss with a drop of $13.7 billion, the Hurun China Rich List 2022 says.

The total wealth of 1,305 people with a minimum net worth of RMB 5 billion ($710 million) declined 18% from a year ago to $3.5 trillion, according to the report. And the number of superrich with $10 billion tumbled by 29, to 56 individuals, while the number of dollar billionaires fell by 239, to 946, the report says.