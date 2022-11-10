Shanghai exchange suffers system glitch

A Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) unit said on Wednesday a market data system had resumed normal service following a temporary glitch that had led to abnormal data being supplied to information providers, reports Reuters .

In early trading on Wednesday, some investors complained in social media of abnormal data on various stock trading platforms, which affected their investment.

The SSE InfoNet, which provides data services to SSE, brokerages, and investors, said in a statement that following warning signals generated by its “Level-2” market data system at 9:45 am local time (0145 GMT), the company switched to an emergency backup system, and the services turned normal before afternoon trading.