Tesla Shanghai inventory up

Tesla added to its electric vehicle inventory in Shanghai at its fastest pace ever in October, brokerage data showed, at a time when automakers and investors are bracing for a downturn in the world’s largest car market, reports Reuters .

In October, Tesla produced 87,706 Model 3s and Model Ys in Shanghai but delivered 71,704 vehicles, leaving a gap of 16,002 China-made cars in inventory, according to data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI).

That was the biggest gap between production and sales since Tesla opened its Shanghai Gigfactory in late 2019, CMBI data showed.