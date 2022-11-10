Top tech execs pledge support for digital, real economic integration

Top executives from e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com have pledged support for the integration of China’s digital and real economies, after leader Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of this goal at the 20th Party Congress, reports the South China Morning Post .

“The integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy will surely become a strong driving force for national economic growth and social progress,” said Daniel Zhang Yong, chairman and chief executive of Alibaba, at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen in eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday.

Zhang cited the 20th Party Congress report, which states that the country will “adhere to the focus of economic development in the real economy” and “strengthen the development of the digital economy.” “The real economy is infrastructure for a country to modernize, while the digital economy is the most active and penetrating economy globally,” said Zhang.