Chinese biopharma firms to start producing Russian vaccine

Three Chinese biopharmaceutical companies have stated manufacturing Russia’s Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine to assist in boosting global supply, announced a senior Russian diplomat in China, reports Caixin . Three Chinese vaccine facilities have started production of the Sputnik-V vaccine, Alexandr Chernousov, the consul general of Russia in Guangzhou, told a conference held in the city. The diplomat said the bilateral cooperation is driven by the consideration of the needs of Russia and other countries.

Russia has signed deals with six Chinese vaccine manufacturers with planned annual production of 150 million doses of Sputnik-V, including its first dose called Sputnik-Light, according to Russian media reports.

The adenovirus viral vector vaccine has been approved for use in 70 countries but has not been included in the World Health Organization’s list of eight Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use.