Chinese chip foundries increase global market share

Led by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Chinese chip production factories expanded their share of the global market through increasing revenues during the ongoing chip shortage, reports the South China Morning Post, based on a report by Taiwan-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.

Maintaining their position as the fifth largest global foundry by revenue, SMIC, mainland China’s most advanced foundry, increased their market share by 1 percentage point from the previous quarter, up to 5%.

HHGrace and HLMC, both subsidiaries of Shanghai Hua Hong Group, each held 1% market share, unchanged from the last quarter of 2020, but combined pushed Hua Hong up to 6th place from No. 9 in the previous quarter.