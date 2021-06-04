More Chinese sharing-economy companies face government warnings

The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) warned eight more sharing-economy companies against unclear pricing on Thursday, reports Caixin. The market regulator also ordered the companies to enhance compliance awareness and standardize pricing and competitive practices, with a report on the rectifications due within 30 days.

The companies include three bike-sharing platforms—Alibaba-backed HelloBike, car-hailing giant Didi Chuxing’s bike-sharing arm Qingju and Meituan—and five companies that rent power banks, or portable electrical charging devices for cell phones.

It was the second such order for sharing-economy companies in less than a month. On May 14, the SAMR and the transport ministry summoned executives of Didi Chuxing, Meituan and eight other leaders in on-demand transport and ordered them to halt practices ranging from arbitrary price hikes to unfair treatment of drivers.