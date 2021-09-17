Chinese coal giants pledge to purchase green power

China’s top coal producers have pledged to buy more green energy via the country’s recently launched trading program, which aims to facilitate the transition away from high-emission energy sources such as coal, reports Caixin . A total of 12 state-owned coal companies signed the pledge on Tuesday, including China Energy Investment Corp, Jinneng Holding Shanxi Coal Industry, and Shandong Energy Group — the country’s top three coal producers by output in 2021.

The national program, which started operating on September 7, allows electricity generators to sell green power directly to end-users. A spokesperson for China’s top economic planner previously said the program mainly involves wind and solar power at the moment, and will gradually expand to other renewable energy sources such as hydropower.

Hong Kong-listed CGN New Energy Holdings sold the most on the program’s first trading day, offloading nearly 2 billion kilowatt-hours to 20 buyers.