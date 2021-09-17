Tariff exemptions for US products extended

The Chinese Ministry of Finance has extended tariff exemptions for 81 products imported from the United States by seven months, reports Reuters . The exemptions for items including some shrimp and electric vehicle batteries had been due to expire on Thursday but have been extended until April 16, 2022.

China has routinely made such extensions as part of an initial agreement to end a trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies. The items had received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on US goods as countermeasures to US Section 301 action, the ministry said.

The last extension granted by China was in May this year, maintaining tariff waivers on products including gold ore and rare earth metal ore.