Smart vehicle makers, telecom operators told to enhance data and network security

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has warned telecommunications companies, internet of vehicles (IoV) manufacturers and relevant service providers that they must increase data security, reports the South China Morning Post . The regulatory push could see increased compliance costs for auto firms operating in China.

The MIIT, one of China’s top government bodies overseeing the smart car industry, asked companies to carry out “network security compliance evaluations and risk assessments” on a regular basis to eliminate hidden risks in a timely manner, according to a notice published Thursday. Businesses are required to retain collected data for at least six months.

China’s drive to strengthen the management of data generated by increasingly intelligent vehicles is part of a broader national campaign to bolster the government’s control on digital data. Smart cars, which can record data related to the vehicles’ operation as well as road conditions and location information, are seen as a key area for regulation.