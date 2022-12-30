Chinese companies turn to Switzerland for listings

Chinese companies have found a new foreign listing venue in Switzerland as mounting regulatory pressure from the US forces many to reassess their ties to Wall Street, reports Nikkei Asia . Since the new Swiss listing mechanism kicked off five months ago, nine mainland Chinese enterprises have gone public in Zurich raising a total of $3.15 billion, far exceeding the amount raised in the American equity market in 2022.

The latest to list on the Swiss Exchange, or SIX, was Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong, a private chemical product manufacturer, on Wednesday. The company raised $718 million in the Swiss market’s largest initial public offering of 2022.

“This is a crucial step in the company’s move toward international development,” Jiangsu Eastern said in a statement issued following its Swiss listing. The company said it intended to enhance its production capacity and “entice global investors and accumulate capital for global expansion.”