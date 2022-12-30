Increased LNG deal between NextDecade and ENN

US liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade announced it will increase the volume of LNG supplies in a sales and purchase agreement signed with China’s ENN Natural Gas, reports Reuters .

Under the agreement, ENN via a wholly-owned subsidiary ENN LNG (Singapore), will now purchase 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, up 0.5 mtpa from the original agreement, according to a statement by NextDecade dated Tuesday.

All supply volumes will come from the first three trains at NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas on a free-on-board basis, and will be indexed to the Henry Hub.