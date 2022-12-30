Some economic activity rebounds in Chinese cities

Economic activity is rebounding in several Chinese cities where Covid infections likely already peaked, although many parts of the country are still grappling with soaring cases and mobility is still far below levels reached a few months ago, reports Bloomberg .

The number of passengers using subways in Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu and Wuhan rose about 40% to 100% in the week through Wednesday, a sign that residents in those areas are returning to work, shopping and restaurants once again. A measure of traffic congestion in those cities increased about 150% to 240% over the period.

The mobility figures back up comments from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that infections have peaked in places like Beijing, Tianjin and Chengdu. The situation remains serious in Shanghai, Chongqing, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan, it said.