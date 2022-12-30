Short video services helping workers find jobs

Short video apps are becoming the second-most popular channel for China’s 400 million blue-collar workers to look for jobs, according to a report by think tank Center for China New Employment Models (CCNEM), and Kuaishou Technology, the second-biggest short video platform in the country, reports the South China Morning Post .

Blue-collar workers account for almost 70% of total employees in the country’s manufacturing and service sectors, most of whom earn between RMB 5,000 ($718) and RMB 8,000 per month, according to the report published this week.

Over two thirds of Chinese blue collar workers, or 67.6%, prefer to look for jobs through “interpersonal introductions” but short video has quickly emerged as the second choice with a share of 17.7%, beating out conventional recruitment websites and apps, according to the report.