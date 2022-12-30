Japanese drugmaker signs COVID pill deal in China

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi announced a partnership with a Chinese counterpart on Thursday to promote its oral COVID-19 treatment in China, as the country grapples with a surging outbreak, reports Nikkei Asia . The licensing agreement with Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group will let the Chinese company market the drug, known as Xocova, to medical institutions and pharmacies if it is approved by Chinese authorities.

Chia Tai Tianqing is a unit of Sino Biopharmaceutical, which is part of Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group.

Xocova, Japan’s first locally developed oral coronavirus treatment, was authorized last month for emergency use in Japan, where the health ministry has signed a contract to obtain enough doses for 1 million people.