Chinese data vendors return some bond price access

Several Chinese data vendors are showing or will soon start to show bond quotes from all six of the country’s fixed-income brokers, wider distribution than before a sudden suspension of data feeds last week rocked the nation’s $21 trillion debt market, reports Bloomberg .

China Foreign Exchange Trade System told Bloomberg News that its iDeal platform has started showing data from every broker while Choice and Wind Information Co. said they will do so. Only one platform, Qeubee, previously provided quotes from all six firms.

Dealing Matrix will gradually add information from the three brokers whose data it didn’t previously disseminate starting this week, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. According to screenshots seen by Bloomberg, Dealing Matrix’s terminal showed the six brokers’ names on Monday, all but one having live data. The firm declined to comment.