Chinese EV makers’ deliveries up year-on-year

Three of China’s smaller but high profile electric vehicle (EV) makers, NIO, Li Auto and Xpeng, reported deliveries up overall year-on-year for August even through supplies of components to factories were disrupted due to a resurgence of Covid-19, reports the South China Morning Post .

Li Auto, the Beijing-based assembler that completed a $1.5 billion dual listing in Hong Kong last month, reported that its August deliveries soared 248% from a year earlier to 9,433 units also up 9.8% from July.

Shanghai’s NIO sold 5,880 cars to customers, 48.3% up from last year but a 26% drop from July due to supply chain constraints amid Covid-19. Guangzhou-based Xpeng delivered 7,214 units, advancing 172% from last year but slowing 9% from July’s 8,040 record, citing similar disruptions.