Increased lending for China’s small businesses, self-employed, students

China’s central bank will increase relending quotas by RMB 300 billion ($46.4 billion) to help banks provide loans to small and medium-sized companies and self-employed individuals, reports Caixin.
The move is part of the central government’s wider measures to maintain the stability of market entities and employment, and support economic growth, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
The cabinet also decided to step up aid to students from poor families through a national student loan program. Starting in the fall semester, the maximum annual loan amount for undergraduate students will be increased 50% from RMB 8,000 to RMB 12,000 and for graduate students 33.3% from RMB 12,000 to RMB 16,000. Interest on the loans will be fully subsidized by the government while students are in school, and banks offering student loans will get compensation.
You must log in to post a comment.