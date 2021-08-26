Chinese factories struggling to find workers

In a potential preview of greater challenges yet to come, labor shortages are materializing in factories across China as young people eschew factory work and increasing numbers of migrant workers stay home, reports the Wall Street Journal .

With global demand for Chinese goods surging this year, factory owners say they are struggling to fill jobs that make everything from handbags to cosmetics.

Some migrant workers are worried about catching Covid-19 in cities or factories, despite China’s low caseload. Other young people are gravitating toward service-industry jobs that pay more or are less demanding.