Former ’podcast king’ among 67 apps pulled for data abuse and pop-ups

Chinese regulators have removed 67 apps from app stores for data abuse and over-use of pop-up notifications, the apps include one of China’s biggest podcast platforms, Dragonfly FM, which has 130 million monthly active users, reports the South China Morning Post .

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a statement on Wednesday that the apps failed to fix issues such as asking users for too many device permissions and harassing them with pop-up notifications, even after being warned to amend such behavior.

The national ministry was responsible for removing eight of the 67 apps, with provincial bureaus forcing the removal of the other 59.