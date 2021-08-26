Former ’podcast king’ among 67 apps pulled for data abuse and pop-ups

Chinese regulators have removed 67 apps from app stores for data abuse and over-use of pop-up notifications, the apps include one of China’s biggest podcast platforms, Dragonfly FM, which has 130 million monthly active users, reports the South China Morning Post.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a statement on Wednesday that the apps failed to fix issues such as asking users for too many device permissions and harassing them with pop-up notifications, even after being warned to amend such behavior.
The national ministry was responsible for removing eight of the 67 apps, with provincial bureaus forcing the removal of the other 59.
