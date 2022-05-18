Chinese forex bond trading platforms stop reporting trades

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), China’s main bond trading platform for foreign investors, appears to have stopped providing data on their transactions, a move that could raise concerns about transparency in the nation’s $20 trillion debt market after record outflows, reports Bloomberg .

Daily trades by overseas investors were last provided for May 11 by CFETS, according to people familiar with the matter. The data showed sizable net foreign outflows that day, with some selling also seen for most days in April, the people said.

It’s unclear why CFETS stopped publishing the figures, which are typically updated one day later, the people said. There was also no indication of whether the move was temporary or related to the lockdown of Shanghai, the nation’s onshore financial capital. A spokesperson for CFETS—which is affiliated with China’s central bank and compiles data on the so-called interbank market—didn’t respond to a request for comment.