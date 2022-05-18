Tax cuts play a part in China’s 41% revenue slump

China’s general fiscal revenue plunged 41% in April as the government gave money back to taxpayers to help businesses weather the impact of Covid curbs that have weighed on the economy, reports Bloomberg .

Government income from taxes and fees totaled 1.23 trillion yuan ($182 billion) in April, according to a Bloomberg calculation using official data, which was released Tuesday but did not break out the monthly figure from the year-to-date total.

Income for the first four months of the year was 7.43 trillion yuan, down 4.8% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Revenue for this period would have increased 5% from a year earlier had it not been for the tax rebates, the ministry said.