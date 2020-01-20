Chinese oil production grows for first time in four years

China produced more crude oil last year than in 2018, marking the first year-on-year growth in domestic production since 2015, according to data released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics, reported Caixin.

Overall, the country’s domestic production of fossil fuels fluctuated slightlyover the course of 2019, while imports increased steadily over the year.

Domestic oil output grew 0.8% to 190 million tons in 2019, the first annual increase since it peaked in 2015 at 214.55 million. Production for December was down 1.9% to 16.06 million tons, or 518,000 barrels per day.

Crude oil throughput rose 13.6% year-on-year in December to 58.51 million tons, pushing the total amount of oil processed for the year to a record 650 million tons, up 7.6% from 2018. This was helped by a series of Sino-Saudi joint ventures in petroleum refining, storage and sales, including two new privately-owned refinery and petrochemical projects with a combined output capacity of 60 million tons.