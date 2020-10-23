Chinese online tutoring start-up Yuanfudao raises $2.2 billion, values firm at $15.5 billion

Beijing-based education technology startup Yuanfudao said on Thursday that it has secured $2.2 billion from major Chinese and international investors in two recent rounds of financing that it said lifts the company’s valuation to $15.5 billion, reported Reuters.

One round of financing was led by Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent, with participation from Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and IDG Capital, Yuanfudao said in a statement. Yuanfudao raised $1.2 billion in the round, Reuters has reported.

The new funds mean the startup, which operates live tutoring platforms and online homework services, has doubled its valuation within a year as investors increase bets on a sector that saw a surge of interest after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a migration to online classes. The company said it currently has 400 million users in China.