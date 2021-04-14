Chinese premier calls for more communication between China, US

China and the United States should step up their communication while managing their differences and respecting each other’s core interests, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a group of senior US executives on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

China hopes the United States could work with China to meet each other halfway, said Li at a virtual conference with presidents and chief executives from more than 20 large US companies, including Intel, Johnson & Johnson and IBM.

“(We need to) step up dialogue and communication, and expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and push Sino-US relations towards the direction of overall stability,” Li was quoted as saying by state television.

“If you believe you’ve been harmed or bullied in China, tell us first,” Zhang Huanteng, vice director of the Department of National Economy at the NDRC. “We’d feel very wronged if we aren’t aware of things and the US government tells us first,” said Zhang, adding that Chinese regulators were baffled when they first read the US Section 301 Report, which set off the Sino-US trade war.