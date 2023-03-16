Chinese software development also facing decoupling

The technological decoupling between the US and China is spreading into software, as concerns over cyberattacks fuel increasing reluctance among developers to incorporate software components created in China, reports Nikkei Asia .

Apps and systems are commonly built using open-source software components from across the world, creating what can be called a global software supply chain. But this approach means weaknesses in one component could compromise an entire app. Attacks targeting such weaknesses have surged in recent years, an increase suspected by some to be driven by Chinese and Russian hackers.

The trend, combined with China’s increasing footprint in software development, has raised alarms in the US, Japan and elsewhere.