BYD expanding into Middle East

BYD, the world’s largest electric-vehicle (EV) maker, has taken the first steps to tap the Middle East market by launching four models in Jordan and forming a partnership with a local dealer, reports the South China Morning Post .

The four models—the Dolphin compact car, the Tang sport-utility vehicle, the Atto 3, the first car BYD developed for the international market, and the Han sedan—made their debut in Jordan last weekend with support from local dealer Mobility Solutions Auto Trade Company (MSTC).

The carmaker, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, said on Tuesday that it would expand to other markets in the Middle East, as it believed its value-for-money battery-powered cars would be well received by consumers in the region.