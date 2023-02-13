Chinese tech firm lists on Nasdaq

A Shanghai-based maker of sensors for cars has become the largest Chinese group to go public in the US since 2021, in a development that exchange executives hope will ease almost two years of tensions during which such listings ground to a halt, reports the Financial Times .

Hesai Technology, which supplies laser-based sensors to carmakers and autonomous driving companies, on Wednesday raised $190 million from investors—more than it had originally planned—in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange that valued it at about $2.4 billion.

Bob McCooey, Asia-Pacific chair at Nasdaq, said he was hopeful the deal would be a “seminal” event after a series of positive developments in recent months “cleared the dark clouds [that] hung over the US capital markets for Chinese companies.”