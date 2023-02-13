Chip maker YMTC cuts equipment orders

China’s top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) has significantly cut orders for production equipment in recent months, according to an industry source, a sign that its expansion plans have been dealt a major blow by Washington’s efforts to deny Chinese access to advanced chip-making technologies, reports the South China Morning Post .

Based in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, YMTC has slashed up to 70% of its orders from Naura Technology Group, a leading Chinese maker of etching, cleaning and chemical vapour deposition tools for wafer fabs, according to a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.

The orders were cancelled over the past four months, which aligns with the October 7 decision by the Biden administration to dramatically tighten export controls on advanced chip making equipment to China.