Chinese tech workers share demanding working hours online

Anger over demanding work hours in China’s tech industry has produced a new online campaign asking employees at the country’s most well-known companies to reveal their schedule, as the ‘996’ culture – working 9am to 9pm, six days a week – continues amid increasing public scrutiny, reports the South China Morning Post .

A collaborative spreadsheet that invites people to share information about their companies’ work hours is being circulated this week, receiving more than 3,500 entries by Wednesday. They include input from those working for well-known Chinese internet giants such as Alibaba, as well as Tencent, ByteDance and Meituan.

The information shared includes job title, location, daily start and end times, lunch hour and number of work days each week. The spreadsheet, named WorkingTime, had been viewed more than 10 million times by Tuesday, one of the project’s founders wrote in a post published on Zhihu, China’s Quora-like Q&A platform. The founder wants to help provide jobseekers some transparency over the industry’s work culture. None of the founders revealed their real names.