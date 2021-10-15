China’s year-on-year auto exports double

Chinese auto exports have increased by over 50% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021 thanks to the industry’s recovery from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Caixin . China exported over 1.36 million vehicles between January and September, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) statistics released Tuesday, compared with 620,000 in the same period in 2020.

The figure represents a stark rise from the 910,000 vehicles sold over the first nine months of 2019 before the worldwide spread of the coronavirus put auto sales at the mercy of disrupted supply chains and dampened consumer demand.

Xu Haidong, vice chief engineer of the CAAM, attributed the growth to the gradual recovery of domestic car production from the initial shock of the pandemic and the persistent efforts by China’s automakers to beef up investments overseas.