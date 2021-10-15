Last bastion of US social media in China, LinkedIn, shuts site

Business networking platform LinkedIn is closing its social networking site in China, signaling the exit of the last major US social media company from the country, reports the Financial Times . The Microsoft-owned company announced on Thursday it was closing the localized version of its website after “facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

LinkedIn has 53 million users in the country, making up about 7% of its total user base. Microsoft does not disclose how much China contributes to LinkedIn’s revenues, which they recently said had passed an annual level of $10 billion.

LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese version of its website with a new job-board service called “InJobs,” without any of the social media functions of the full LinkedIn site. On this stripped-back version, Chinese users will not be able to share posts or news articles.