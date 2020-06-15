Chinese video giant iQiyi hires former Netflix executive for global expansion

Chinese video streamer iQiyi is building an international management team as it looks to expand overseas, reported Caixin.

The Nasdaq-listed Chinese video streaming giant has poached Kuek Yu-Chuang from its US rival Netflix, hiring him as vice president of international business to oversee its strategic planning, marketing, business development and public affairs functions for its overseas businesses, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

Kuek will report to Yang Xianghua, president of iQiyi’s membership and overseas business group, who believes that Kuek’s vision and experience will help iQiyi build a global streaming ecosystem, the statement said.