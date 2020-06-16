US Secretary of State confirmed to meet China’s top diplomat on Wednesday

Top Chinese and US diplomats are expected to meet face-to-face in Hawaii on Wednesday, as the two countries try to dial down tensions in the relationship, reported the South China Morning Post.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would hold talks with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, the SCMP reported earlier, but a date had yet to be decided then.

“China and the United States have maintained communication in diplomatic channels,” Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing, in response to a query about the meeting, without elaborating.

Ahead of the planned meeting in Hawaii, Pompeo is expected to hold a videoconference on Monday with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of the EU’s 27 member states. China is expected to be high on the agenda.