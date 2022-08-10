Consumer inflation edging up

China’s consumer inflation edged up last month, data released on Wednesday showed, but producer prices continued to ease, reports the South China Morning Post . The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.7% in July from a year earlier, up from 2.5% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

This was below expectations, with CPI having been expected to increase by 2.9% last month, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. China has set a consumer inflation target of “around 3%” for the whole of 2022.

The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, rose by 4.2% in July year on year, down from 6.1% growth in June.