Lenovo reports no revenue growth in Q2

Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat revenue for the April-June quarter when many Chinese cities were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, marking its most subdued result in eight quarters, reports Reuters .

Total revenue came in at $16.96 billion, in line with an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion drawn from seven analysts. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 11% to $516 million.

Lockdowns in China during the quarter dealt a blow to the PC supply chain, with major laptop manufacturing partners including Quanta, Compal and Wistron suffering significant manufacturing disruptions, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint.