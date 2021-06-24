Container port resumes Shenzhen operations

After a month of interruptions to global supply chains and a resulting leap in shipping rates caused by a COVID-19 outbreak, Yantian International Container Terminals will resume normal operations in Shenzhen, reported Caixin.

After Yantian International closed three berths at its port, a part of the Port of Shenzhen, on May 21 to deal with the outbreak that affected some of its workers, the company have announced that all berths at the Yantian port will be fully operational from Thursday.

The port has been avoided by major shipping lines such as A.P. Moller Maersk A/S and Mediterranean Shipping Co., due to slowdowns caused by increased health and safety checks. This has had a knock-on effect on other ports around the globe.

The disruptions in Shenzhen, the world’s fourth-busiest container port, have sent shipping costs to record highs. Spot rates for 40-foot containers to Los Angeles from Shanghai jumped 11% this month, according to Drewry World Container Index, while Shanghai to Rotterdam rates are up 10%, said Caixin.