Coronavirus delays PC and smartphone shipments for weeks

The breakdown of China-based electronics supply chains because of the coronavirus is delaying the arrival of computers and smartphones in shops, with experts warning that some companies are underestimating the impact of the disruption, reported the Financial Times.

Several electronics retailers have been told that it is taking up to three times as long for PCs and parts to be delivered. Industry experts said that only those brands able to pay upfront and work closely with component suppliers, such as Apple and Samsung, would be able to secure enough production capacity, as shortages ripple through the supply chain.

“One channel partner in Australia was notified by key manufacturers that shipments can take up to 14 weeks, as opposed to the normal four weeks,” said Sharon Hiu, an analyst covering sales and distribution channels in Asia-Pacific at Canalys, the technology research firm. “Some channel companies have been given a 10-week estimate, while others have not been able to get a projected time of arrival at all.”