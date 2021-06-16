COVID flare-ups stymie return of tourism, box office spending

Tourism and box office sales did not return to pre-pandemic levels during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this weekend, highlighting the pressure still faced by China’s hospitality sector, especially with the south of the country experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, reported Caixin.

Compared with the same period in 2019, domestic tourism sales revenue was 74.8% and the box office rang up 59% of equivalent revenue.

Using data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Caixin reports that tourists made 89.1 million domestic trips from Saturday to Monday, equivalent to 98.7% of the pre-pandemic level.

Although the number of trips was close to a return to normal, income returns for tourism service providers did not match pre-pandemic revenue numbers. Domestic tourism revenue reached RMB 29.4 billion ($4.59 billion) during the holiday, equivalent to 74.8% of revenue in the same period pre-pandemic, although it increased 139.7% year-on-year.