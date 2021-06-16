New EU-US trade, technology council seeks to compete with China

Looking to “write the rules of the road” on the world economic stage, the EU and the United States have set up a trade and technology council, in an attempt to counter increasing Chinese competition, reported the South China Morning Post.

Garnering support from the EU in the political battle against Beijing was the next step for US President Joe Biden, during his European tour where he had already enjoyed success in discussions with the G7 and Nato.

According to the SCMP, a joint EU-US statement said the council would focus on removing trade barriers, setting global standards and promoting joint innovation in key technologies.

“Cooperation within the [council] will also feed into coordination in multilateral bodies and wider efforts with like-minded partners, with the aim of promoting a democratic model of digital governance,” it read.