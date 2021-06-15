Yunnan joins China’s move against crypto mining

Yunnan, the fourth biggest bitcoin producing province, joined China’s bitcoin crackdown, pledging to shut down companies that violate the new regulations by the end of the month, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to a report by China Securities Journal on Saturday, provincial officials ordered an investigation into the illegal use of electric power involved in bitcoin mining. Power supply will be shut down to anyone illegally using electricity for bitcoin mining, stated the Yunnan Energy Business.

Yunnan is the latest region to join China’s bitcoin crackdown following Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, and Qinghai.