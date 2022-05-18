Covid lockdowns may lead to China brain drain

A surge in the number of Chinese professionals looking for emigration opportunities in response to China’s strict zero-Covid measures could affect the country’s ambitions to become a science and technology superpower, reports the South China Morning Post . Emigration consultants in China have seen a rise in enquiries in recent months, with a noticeable spike since the end of March when outbreaks of the Omicron variant emerged in Shanghai.

Residents of China’s wealthiest city have spent nearly two months in lockdown, with reports of deaths and people unable to get proper medical treatment triggering waves of anger and anxiety.

According to an estimate from Japanese financial services conglomerate Nomura Holdings, about 373 million people in 45 cities across China have been under some form of lockdown since April.