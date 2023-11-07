De Nora to triple production at Suzhou plant

Italy’s Industrie De Nora said its plant in Suzhou, in China, would triple its production capacity, in line with the electrode maker’s plans to increase manufacturing in the fast-growing Asian market, reports Reuters . The project is part of De Nora’s plan to expand in Asia, where the group is facing increasing demand, and be able to face request for technologies used to produce green hydrogen, the group said in a statement on Monday.

The Suzhou site, 70 km (43.5 miles) from Shanghai, was opened in 2005 and is De Nora’s main site in China, serving Asian and Chinese clients as well as high-tech business partners.

In particular, De Nora aims to strengthen its positioning in the maintenance services of chlor-alkali plants in China, which represent 45% of the global market, in the high-growth sector of electrodes for the production of the copper foil, used both in the manufacture of lithium batteries for electric cars and as a raw material for printed circuit boards.