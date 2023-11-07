Huawei chip chosen by state-backed lab to power AI computer

A government-backed computer lab has announced that it will use a new version of Huawei Technologies’s Ascend artificial intelligence (AI) chip to build what “will probably be the world’s largest” AI computing platform, reports Caixin . Cloud Brain III will use the new Ascend 910C processor and have up to 16,000 petaflops, or quadrillions of floating-point operations per second, of computing power, said Gao Wen, director of the Peng Cheng Laboratory, at an AI forum held at Peking University in Beijing Friday.

Peng Cheng expects to debut the platform around late 2024 to early 2025, Caixin has learned.

Peng Cheng developed its first-generation Cloud Brain in 2019, powered by Nvidia chips, with a computing power of 120 petaflops, Gao said. It released an upgraded version of that platform in 2020 using Huawei’s Ascend 910A, which has a computing power of more than 1,000 petaflops, he said.