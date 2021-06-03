Desalination drive to ease China’s water scarcity issues

In an attempt to boost water supplies, China will inject money into new desalination plants during the 2021-2025 period, raising their capacity to 2.9 million tonnes a day, Reuters reported.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) stated, on Wednesday, that as much as 1.25 million tonnes per day of additional capacity, 1.05 million tonnes in coastal cities and 200,000 in “island regions”, will be commissioned over the period covered in the sector’s new “five-year plan.”

The NDRC reportedly said that desalinated water will become a key back-up source in regions suffering from shortages. Currently, China’s water per capita is around 2,000 cubic meters, under a quarter of the global average.