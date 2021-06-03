Global green bond surge led by China

Accounting for 13.4% of global green bonds issued in the first five months of 2021, China led the world in green bond financing this year, reports the South China Morning Post. Global issuances grew threefold to around $194 billion and are on target to surpass 2020’s record levels.

Reporting on data provided by Refinitiv, the SCMP stated that China raised $26.1 billion in the months up to May 27, more than double that of the same period in 2020 and close to the $27 billion raised in the entirety of last year.

Refinitiv reportedly stated that the increase in China was driven by the swift recovery of China’s economy from the Covid-19 pandemic and a push by Beijing to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.