Huawei targets ‘Internet-of-things’ market after launching new OS

Huawei launched its new smartphone operating system, Harmony, on Wednesday, in an attempt to bounce back after US sanctions have hamstrung its handset business, reports Reuters.

HarmonyOS will be offered to users of certain smartphone models as an alternative to the current operating system that runs on Google’s Android platform.

The HarmonyOS is also being touted as an ‘Internet-of-Things’ platform which, unlike Android, will be aimed at operating on and connecting devices such as laptops, smartwatches, cars and appliances, as well as smartphones.