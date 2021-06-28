Despite troubles in the West, Africa still open to Huawei

Senegal announced this week that it is migrating its government data and digital platforms to a data center built by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, reported the South China Morning Post. The announcement comes in the face of continued bans on Huawei equipment in the US and Europe.

According to the SCMP, the Senegalese President Macky Sall said that the Chinese-funded data center would assist in reinforcing the nation’s digital sovereignty.

The data center, built with technical support from Huawei, is funded to the tune of $150 million by the Export-Import Bank of China. The data center will tap into global networks through an undersea cable as well as Senegal’s 6,000km fiber optic network.